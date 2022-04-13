MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Wednesday night’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Pensacola Blue Wahoos was suspended due to rain.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning due to rain with the score tied at 3-3. The game will resume on Thursday, April 14 at 4:05 p.m.

The regularly scheduled game for Thursday will go ahead as scheduled at 6:35 p.m.

Only tickets for Thursday, April 14 will be honored. Tickets will be valid for both games. All gates at Toyota Field will open at 3 p.m. with VIP gates at 2:30 p.m.