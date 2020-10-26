Trash Pandas planning world record food drive attempt

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hoping to break a world record and give back to North Alabama at the same time.

The Trash Pandas have partnered with local organizations to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “Largest Food Drive in 24 Hours at a Single Location.”

The drive will take place from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Toyota Field in Madison.

The goal is to bring in 600,000 pounds of food, breaking the current record set in 2011 in North Carolina.

Trash Pandas officials said there also will be giveaways throughout the day for people who contribute food items.

Drop-offs will be contactless and donations of all sizes will be accepted, the organization said. People with donations should enter Toyota Field from the west via Intergraph Road, taking a left on Lime Quarry Road, and then left onto Town Madison Boulevard to get to the stadium.