MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas encourage the community to donate to its school supply drive starting Monday.

People can drop off supplies at The Junkyard team store at Toyota Field all this week.

Supplies collected will be donated to local educational organizations, the team tweeted Sunday.

The Trash Pandas will begin a school supply drive tomorrow! ✏️



All this week, we encourage fans to bring school supplies to The Junkyard team store at Toyota Field.



Items will be donated to local educational organizations. pic.twitter.com/Lk0G6LGftP — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) August 2, 2020