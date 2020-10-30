Trash Pandas hosting Halloween themed movie night, trunk-or-treat Friday

MADISON, Ala. – Does your family need Halloween Eve plans? The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting a special Halloween Movie night complete with trunk-or-treat on Friday night.

And yes, attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Organizers say that cars will be parked at the stadium to give kids the opportunity to go trunk-or-treating. After kids get their buckets and bags filled with candy, they can wind down to watch Hocus Pocus on the big screen.

Tickets are just $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 & under. Parking is free, according to organizers. You can buy tickets here.

You can also come hungry, organizers say the concession stands will be open and they are even some spooky specialty items.

Gates at Toyota Field will open at 5:30 pm for trunk-or-treating with the viewing of Hocus Pocus set for 7:00 pm.

The park says CDC guidelines and Alabama State Mandates for COVID-19 will be in place for the event to make sure everyone is safe. Masks are required.

Guests of the park are asked to follow social distancing practices throughout the event.