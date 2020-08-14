Trash Pandas host movie night and camp out at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Feel like a movie and a camping experience at Toyota Field this weekend?

The On-Field Movie Night series continues with the live-action version of The Lion King on August 15, and this time visitors will have the opportunity to camp out on the field.

You can spend the night under the stars with your family for $22 per person.

The camp out will include a movie ticket, popcorn, and a soda voucher, Sunday morning breakfast, and a commemorative camping patch.

For those only attending the movie, tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids 12 & under.

Get tickets and more information about the event here: