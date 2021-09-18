Trash Pandas, Blue Wahoos games canceled for Saturday and Sunday

MADISON, Ala. — Saturday and Sunday night’s games at Toyota Field between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Pensacola Blue Wahoos have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The canceled games bring an end to the Trash Pandas’ inaugural season, finishing with a 54-56 record.

Despite the cancellation, fans are still encouraged to come to Toyota Field to watch the Auburn vs. Penn State football game on the video board with live music before the game and fireworks during halftime.

“We adhered to Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols, and it was determined the best course of action for the safety of players and coaches was a cancellation of the remaining games,” the team said in a statement.

Tickets for the games from September 16 through 19 may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any Trash Pandas home game in April or May 2022, excluding opening day, once single game tickets become available.