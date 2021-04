Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

DEKALB, COUNTY, Ala. – One person is dead after being struck by a train Saturday afternoon.

According to an official with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office one person was struck by a train near Highway 11 just outside of Collinsville.

The call came in about 1:30 pm.

Officials are still investigating. They have not released the identity of the person who died.