Train like an athlete even if you aren’t one



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — You may not be an athlete but that doesn’t mean you can’t train like one.

Reilly Good is the lead active lifestyle coach at Godspeed Jones Valley and he says, “At Godspeed Gym we do things a lot differently. We have kind of taken the best aspects of different types of training and we put it into one. So not only are you going to get a good hit style workout, we do cross-training here, you are also going to get the nutrition help that you need, as well as a community that is going to push you.”

And you don’t actually have to be a former D1 athlete to do this workout. It’s for all skill levels.

“Were going to walk you through that entire workout. So when you walk in we are going to warm you up, give you the time domain, tell you exactly how to do it. Then if something bothers you, you have a coach right there with you helping you to make a modification,” said Good.

For those who because of an injury or other reason — can’t handle high impact– the gym also has a treadmill called the ‘Ultra G’.

“That actually takes you down to up to 20 percent of your body weight that takes all of the pressure off your joints ankles so you can actually start to walk and to run with no pain,” explained Good.

The facility is large enough that athletes taking class are able to have distance while working out.

“We set up boxes in between each platform so everyone has a designated space for them to workout, we are wiping down everything between classes.”

According to Harvard Medical School regular exercise can help boost your immune system.

“We recognize the benefits of staying fit, especially when it comes to having a strong immune system things like that.”

Giving everyone the opportunity to train like an elite athlete and maybe, eventually feel like one.

You can find more information about Godspeed Jones Valley by visiting their website.