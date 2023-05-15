FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Falkville Fire and Rescue (FFR) responded to a train fire Monday morning stemming from an electrical issue.

The fire occurred around 8:45 a.m., according to the Falkville Police Department (FPD).

FPD says that the fire stemmed from an electrical issue to one of the train’s engines but that the fire was small. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and are working to extinguish it.

Authorities confirmed at approximately 11:30 a.m. that the railroad had been cleared.