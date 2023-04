MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A multiple-vehicle crash caused traffic blockage on Hwy 231 in Madison County, north of Huntsville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed both of the southbound lanes of Hwy 231 near Inspirational Drive were shut down due to the crash.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the wreck.

ALEA did not have a timeline as to when the road would reopen.