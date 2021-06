HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County coroner was called to a wreck that closed down University Drive Monday afternoon.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed he had been called to the scene on University Drive in the area of Julia Drive.

Traffic was blocked in between Oster Drive and Jordan Lane while Huntsville police worked on the scene of the accident, which happened around 4:45 p.m.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.