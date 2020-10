HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirmed a popular grocery chain will soon call the Rocket City home.

During Wednesday’s State of the City Address, Battle said Trader Joe’s leads the growing list of retailers at MidCity.

Battle said the chain has been one of the most requested retailers in Huntsville.

"Huntsville has been waiting for a long time for this one. As Huntsville's most requested retailer for the past 10 years, we are excited to officially announce – Trader Joe's is opening a new store in Huntsville!" – Mayor Battle