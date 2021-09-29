HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After years of reigning at the top of several lists asking community members which business they would like to see come to Huntsville, Trader Joe’s is *finally* opening at MidCity, and News 19 got an early preview!

So, what are you sprinting to buy as soon as the doors open?

We asked all of the Trader Joe’s fans we knew what to try. Here are some they came up with:

Cookie Butter

$3.69

Even Trader Joe’s isn’t 100% sure how to describe Cookie Butter. On the jar, it says, “Deliciously unusual, with crushed Belgian biscuits and the warm flavors of holiday spice bread.” Think Nutella… or your best peanut butter, but better. Deliciously unusual it is and very highly recommended, especially on toast. Now it even comes in chunky, too.

Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning

$1.99

By far one of Trader Joe’s more popular items. Put it on pizza, popcorn, baked potatoes, salads, pasta, chicken, really just about anything (what CAN’T you put it on?). The mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt flakes, and dried garlic and onion will add extra flavor to whatever it’s added to.

Joe-Joe’s Cookies

$2.99

Joe-Joe’s are a cookie perfect for dunking in milk. They can be found in a variety of flavors and styles including chocolate, vanilla, pumpkin, gluten-free, and Halloween. The cookies can be found atop freezers and at several endcaps around the store.

Beef Shepherd’s Pie

$4.99

Highly recommended by an employee, the Beef Sheperd’s Pie is ready to bake and includes heavenly mashed potatoes, simmered veggies, savory gravy, and of course delicious pot roast. The dish is easy to prepare and serves two. It can be found in the frozen food section in the center of the store.

All the Cheese

$2.99 and up

There are so. many. different kinds of cheese available at Trader Joe’s, it was hard to pin down just one. Everything a dairy connoisseur could dream of, I mean a whole spectrum of cheesy goodness: Blueberry vanilla chevre, stilton with apricots, green goddess gouda, asiago with rosemary and olive oil, and countless more. For those who aren’t cheese aficionados, many price tags have a short look into the taste and what a good pairing would be for that cheese.

Flowers Delivered Daily

Ranges from $3.99 to $19.99

A trusted source told News 19 that the cheap and wide variety of flower bouquets available have saved him on more than one occasion. Fresh flowers are delivered daily. They are so fresh in fact, that none were out on display when we went for a visit just two days before Opening Day.

What is Fall without pumpkins?

A WIDE variety of pumpkins and gourds sit in front of the store, welcoming customers and fall into the Tennessee Valley. Tiny orange pumpkins, gourds, and white pumpkins perfect for filling in fall displays. Pumpkins large and small perfect for painting or carving into jack o’lanterns. Inside the store is pumpkin galore, from Joe-Joe’s to bread to empanadas to pumpkin butter.

What did we miss? What’s YOUR must-have, absolutely-can’t-live-without TJ staple?

Trader Joe’s is full of items to make both adventurous foodies and the pickiest of eaters happy. Opening Day is September 30 at 9 a.m.