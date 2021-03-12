Tracy Doughty to become president and COO of Huntsville Hospital in July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Health System’s Tracy Doughty will be promoted to president and chief operating officer this summer.

Doughty, who has been senior vice president of hospital operations since 2017, will move into his new role in July. Current COO Jeff Samz will become CEO this summer, when David Spillers retires.

Doughty started at Huntsville Hospital in 1998 and has served in a number of roles. He received his nursing degree from the University of North Alabama in 1997, and has two master’s degrees from the University of Alabama Birmingham.

“I am honored to move into this role and to help guide our hospital into the future,” Doughty said in a news release. “It’s a great privilege to serve on a team that is committed to ensuring patient safety and developing quality programs. For 125 years our hospital has focused on serving everyone in our

community with healthcare services that they need. I am excited about continuing this legacy.”

Doughty is active in many local and regional organizations including The University of North Alabama Foundation, The Committee of 100, Huntsville Housing Authority Advisory Board, Downtown Huntsville Inc., Calhoun Community College Foundation, and he is Huntsville Hospital’s representative on the Huntsville EMS Board.

Doughty is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Society of Health Services Executives. He is a graduate of Leadership Huntsville/Madison County and The Leadership Alabama Initiative.