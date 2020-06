LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A guardrail on the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road overpass above I-65 in Limestone County was damaged after a tractor-trailer crashed into it, according to state troopers.

@ALEAprotects and @LimestoneCoSO clarify the trailer did NOT drive off the overpass.



Driver was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-65 and his trailer was extended vertically without his knowledge. @whnt — Dallas Parker (@ParkerReports) June 8, 2020

No injuries were reported.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. Sunday. Southbound traffic on I-65 has been diverted.

Limestone County deputies and state troopers responded to the scene.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 347 at Hsv Brownsferry Rd in Athens. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/rx0DgdrgLJ — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) June 8, 2020