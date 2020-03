(WHNT) – An 18-wheeler carrying battery cores crashed on I-65 closing the left lanes of the north and southbound.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, the 18-wheeler left the roadway on the left side, struck the cable barrier, and overturned in the median at the 342-mile marker.

ALEA says there were no injuries in the crash.

The left lanes of the north and southbound are closed as crews clean up. Expect delays.

Trooper are investigating.