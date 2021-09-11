Tractor pull benefits Morgan County law enforcement officer

HARTSELLE, Ala — Hundreds filled the stand filled for a tractor pull Saturday evening to show their support for a Morgan County law enforcement officer recently diagnosed with the rare disease ALS.

Organized by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse, the two night event was created for Sgt. Chris Dillard. Dillard’s colleagues, friends, and neighbors say they wanted to do what they could to help.

The competition pits truck and tractor drivers against each other, to see who can pull heavy equipment the farthest. Organizers said the turnout was incredible, and that Saturday’s attending eclipsed the previous evenings.

Those who know Dillard describe him as a beyond dedicated and caring member of the force. Dillard said he was beyond grateful for the community support.

“It touches my heart and it means a lot to me. Being in law enforcement, a lot of the times we don’t see the best in folks, but like tonight, you get a sense that the community, they care, and that means the world to me,” said Sgt. Chris Dillard of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

All the money raised from the Truck and Tractor Pull will be put into a fund to support Dillard after he retires from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.