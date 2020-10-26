Toys for Tots extends registration in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toys for Tots organizers say parents and guardians are getting an extension to register children this holiday season.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page breaks down registration information for residents across north Alabama. An appointment is required for registration.

Anyone seeking an appointment should call 211 to schedule.

CDC guidelines will be in place. Social distancing will be required, and only a certain number of people will be allowed in the building at one time. Only one family member will be allowed in the building during registration and everyone who enters must wear a face mask. No masks will be provided. Registration organizers remind you to have all your paperwork/documentation on hand and ask that you take a blue or black pen with you.

Toys for Tots registration is open for any child ages 0-15 years old.

Required documents

ID – Drivers License, passport, Military ID or Immigration ID Social Security Cards – physical card for children and adult registering children letter Proof of guardianship – Birth certificate, court documents showing custody (for each child) Proof of residence – phone bill, electric bill,lease Proof of Income – pay check, EBT(paper stating amount paid), social security benefits letter

All documentation must be originals. Photo copies will not be accepted.

You may only apply for assistance with one resource/agency for Christmas gifts, applying through multiple agencies will result in denial of assistance.

Northcentral and Northeast Registration Location

Residents of Madison, Jackson, Limestone, Marshall and Winston Counties must visit the Toys for Tots Warehouse in Madison. It’s located at 100 Research Park Blvd., Madison, AL 35758.

Registration will be held on the following dates by appointment only:

Monday, October 26th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 29th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, October 30th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Morgan and Lawrence Counties

Morgan and Lawrence county residents should visit decatur-al.toysfortots.org for information on their registration

Shoals Area Registration

Those living in Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Marion Counties have different dates for registration.

Registration for the 2020 campaign will be held on the following dates by appointment only:

Friday, October 30th & Saturday, October 31st – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00pm

Friday, November 6th & Saturday, November 7th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00pm

Friday, November 13th & Saturday, November 14th – 8:00 a.m. – 12:00pm

Please call 211 to schedule your appointment today

Residents in Lauderdale County should go to the Academy parking lot in Florence located at 113 Cox Creek Parkway South in Florence.

Colbert, Franklin and Marion County residents will register at the Tractor Supply Store parking lot in Muscle Shoals. That’s located at 535 W. Avalon, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.

The same documentation is needed for all three registration locations.