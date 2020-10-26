Toys for Tots extends registration deadline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has extended registration so families can register for gift assistance.

Registration will close Friday, Oct. 30. It will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the group’s warehouse, located at 100 Research Blvd. in Madison. That registration is for families in Madison, Limestone, Jackson, Marshall and Winston counties.

Only one family will be allowed in the building at a time in order to maintain COVID-19 safety. Children will not be allowed in. Face masks are required.

People should also remember to bring a photo ID, Social Security Card, birth certificate, proof of residence and proof of income.