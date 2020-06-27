Toyota recalls several thousand Priuses

Toyota is recalling hundreds of thousands of its electric vehicles over an issue with its fail-safe mode.

This includes about 267,000 Prius and Prius V models in the U.S.

According to Toyota, the fail-safe driving mode in certain vehicles does not act as intended.

Because of that, the vehicle could lose power and stall, which increases the risk of a crash.

The recall focuses on certain 2013 to 2015 Prius models and Prius V models made from 2014 through 2017.

Toyota plans to notify owners of recalled cars by late August.

Owners can take their cars to dealers for an update of their system software at no charge.