Toyota Production now closed until April 17th

A Toyota automobile logo is pictured during the Brussels Motor Show on January 9, 2020 in Brussels . (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota announced they are extending their closure date.

The company said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

The Toyota manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17th. Toyota expects to resume production on April 20th.

Toyota says its service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of customers.

They said they will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.

Toyota plants originally closed on March 23rd with plans to reopen April 3rd and resume production on April 6th.