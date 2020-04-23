Toyota plans to resume manufacturing operations May 4

Toyota says it plans to begin gradually resuming manufacturing operations at its North American facilities the week of May 4.

The company said it will begin operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and that the company has implemented new protocols to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Toyota closed its automotive and parts manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico March 23.

The company has an engine manufacturing plant in Huntsville, and is partnered with Mazda on a new manufacturing facility under construction in the eastern part of Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

The $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant has had its production start pushed back by the pandemic.