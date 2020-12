HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three north Alabama nonprofit organizations received a holiday boost from Toyota Tuesday as part of the auto manufacturer’s nationwide day of giving back.

Huntsville-based Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $20,000 each to HEALS Inc., Kids to Love and Free 2 Teach for Giving Tuesday.

Toyota Motor North America said it gave more than $700,000 to nonprofits nationwide to help with basic needs, holiday gifts, food supplies and more.