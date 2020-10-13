Toyota hiring for 150 jobs at Huntsville engine plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Toyota is looking for people to fill positions as part of an expansion that’s adding two new assembly lines to its Huntsville engine plant.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama said Tuesday it is actively recruiting for 150 open positions. The jobs are part of the company’s $830 million expansion that is increasing engine production.

Toyota officials said it is looking for production and skilled maintenance positions. Production employees do not need manufacturing experience, they said.

Starting pay for production employees is $17.38 an hour. Skilled maintenance positions start at $26.31. Second shift jobs have an additional premium, and all positions include health insurance and paid time off.

Production candidates can submit an online application at this link. Skilled maintenance can submit applications here.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama is Toyota’s only facility that produces 4-cylinder, V6 and V8 engines under the same roof.

The company expects to have 1,800 employees by the end of next year, producing 900,000 engines annually.