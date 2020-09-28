Toyota Foundation giving $200,000 to help Madison County distance learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County’s public schools are getting a financial boost from the Toyota USA Foundation to help students learning from home.

The foundation announced Monday that it was giving $200,000 to help pay for internet access and devices to help students in Huntsville, Madison and Madison County schools.

The money is part of a national effort to help more than 350,000 students get access to virtual learning in 13 states where Toyota has operations.

“All students deserve equal access to education,” Toyota Alabama general manager April Mason said in a release. “The foundation typically supports STEM, but the pandemic has exposed deeper issues that are a barrier to good education.”

In addition to the money announcement, Toyota also announced a new education hub that provides virtual tours, field trips, STEM-based lessons and more.