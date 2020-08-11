Toyota engine plant in Huntsville getting county’s largest solar array

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama is getting the largest solar array in the county to date, the company said Tuesday.

The Huntsville engine plant is getting a 3.3-acre solar array that is expected to generate 1.6 megawatts of energy. The $2.7 million project is expected to be finished by December, the company said.

Toyota said the investment will reduce CO2 emissions at the plant by 1,732 metric tons each year.

The Huntsville solar project is part of Toyota’s $9.3 million investment in solar at plants in Huntsville, Missouri and West Virginia.