Town of Grant denies property request for new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

GRANT, Ala. — The Grant Town Council voted against a property request that would’ve allowed a new Family Dollar / Dollar Tree to be built in the town limits.

According to a statement from the town’s Facebook page, the request was denied because the property was not an ideal location for the proposed business due to the volume of traffic it would cause to the area. The piece of property is located at the intersection of Old Union Road and Main Street.

“As a town, we welcome all new business and would certainly welcome Family Dollar / Dollar Tree to our town,” the statement read. “We remain hopeful that a more suitable location can be found that also meets their needs, and the town will work with them to help in their search.”

The Town of Grant stated the property could be rezoned in the future for smaller businesses like beauty shops, offices, or repair shops.