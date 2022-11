TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WHNT) – – – A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That’s about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County.

ALEA says anyone with information concerning the vehicle or incident should contact them at (256) 383-9212.