LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A church in Town Creek is trying to make sure that every high school girl gets to experience the prom they deserve.

The Lawrence County Dream Center is hosting an event called Prom Dreams on February 18 and 19. Attendees can look through their collection of nearly 500 dresses and chose one to take home for free. There will also be shoes and other accessories available for the girls to take home.

Pastor Mitchell Hallmark says this is their sixth year hosting the event and that it is open to anyone who needs a dress.

“We’ve had ladies as far as Fort Payne, Tennessee, Mississippi come when they saw the advertisements. It’s not just for anybody locally in Lawrence County, it’s for anybody that needs help. They’re welcome to come and we would love to be a blessing to them,” Hallmark said.

All of the items were donated to the Lawrence County Dream Center.

“People can just come in and shop and browse,” Hallmark said, “and when they find something they like, we have changing rooms and people here to help them. During that time we just have a great time meeting them, hearing their stories, and getting to encourage them.”

The Lawrence County Dream Center is located at 1167 County Road 265 Town Creek, Alabama. For more information, you can call Sonia Hallmark at (256) 221-7313 or message them on Facebook.