Town councilman killed in Cullman County wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A town councilman died Friday morning in a wreck in Cullman County.

A spokesperson with the Town of Berlin stated Councilman Bruce Bentley, 55, passed away in an early morning car accident.

“He was an amazing Christian, husband, father, friend, and businessman,” the statement read. “He will truly be missed by the entire community.”

Another driver, identified by The Cullman Times as Patrick Mize, 24, of Cullman, was also killed in the crash.

Cullman Police Department Traffic Investigator Joey Duncan confirmed to The Cullman Times that the wreck happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 278 East near a veterinary clinic.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) had no comment.

Bentley Hardware & Farm Supply, a local business partially owned by Councilman Bentley, reported his death on Friday morning via Facebook.

“It is with a very heavy heart we are posting this message to inform our community of the loss of our owner, Bruce Bentley,” the post read. “He will be sorely missed, but his testimony will live on… Please keep the family, community, and our employees in your prayers.”

The Cullman Times reported Bentley was appointed to the Berlin town council last year and had been a resident of the town since 2000.

The post listed Bentley’s funeral arrangements with visitation on Tuesday, September 7 at Heritage Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the funeral service at Mt. Olive Church on Wednesday, September 8 at 11 a.m.