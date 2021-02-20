Tow truck drivers call on public to follow State’s Move Over Act

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This week’s storm has been a busy and dangerous week for tow truck drivers, and many of them say the failure of most drivers to follow the State’s Move Over Act has made it all the more dangerous.



“It doesn’t matter if you have a million lights on these tow trucks, they still are not going to obey them,” said Mike’s Wrecker Service driver Tommy Poss.



The law requires drivers, when possible, to move over when a tow truck is flashing its amber lights at the scene of a wreck or disabled vehicle.

If you can’t move over then you’re required to slow down to at least 15 miles below the speed limit. Right now the law only contains fines as a penalty, but Poss would like to see the possibility of jail time added to it.



“What we need is some of these elected officials. The governor, lieutenant governor, the senators, congressmen, to come ride with us tow truck drivers and see what we need to deal with out here on an everyday basis,” said Poss.



The fine for not following the State’s Move Over Act is $25 dollars for a first offense and goes up to $100 dollars for a third and subsequent violation.