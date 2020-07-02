Tow truck driver responding to crash struck by vehicle, knocked over side of bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a tow truck was knocked over the side of a South Carolina bridge while responding to a crash Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

All westbound lanes of the Don Holt Bridge were shut down for hours after the crash was reported at 9:49 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said a tow truck was at the scene along with law enforcement to assist in the crash. They said another car allegedly struck the tow truck, sending the driver over the bridge.

Capt. Roger Antonio, with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy was struck by a passing vehicle and was sent to an area hospital with serious injuries. He said the deputy was assisting a disabled vehicle when he was struck.

The Coast Guard had two boats in the water searching for the tow truck driver. A helicopter was also being used in the search.

VIDEO: Here is video from the crash site on top of the Don Holt Bridge. You can see a truck that crashed into the tow truck and a deputy vehicle on the other side. Crews are still searching for the tow truck driver. #chs #chsnews https://t.co/9luk6GSZqN pic.twitter.com/EWrgxXZU8c — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) July 1, 2020

The Coast Guard is leading the investigation. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Mount Pleasant Police Department are assisting.