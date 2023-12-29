With 2023 coming to a close, I thought we’d look back at some of the extreme weather we saw in North Alabama this year.

March was another active month for us as severe weather moved through multiple times. March 3 brought a damaging wind event to our area. Severe storms moved from west to east, producing 80 mph winds and downing trees. There were also two tornadoes confirmed in Jackson County. Both were rated EF-1. Two men died in the storms.

Photo: Carley Windsor

At least half a dozen tornadoes were confirmed on March 25, including several EF-2 tornadoes. Sadly, a man died in Hartselle as a tornado hit his mobile home and tossed it across the street.

The strongest tornado of the year was an EF-3 with winds of 160 mph that hit the Bucks Mill area along Borderline Road. This tornado started in northern Madison County and tracked northeast into Tennessee. It happened in the early morning hours of Apr. 1.

The 90-degree heat came with a fury this year, with May recording the first 90-degree day on May 9. The month would go on to produce three 90+ degree days. The month was also a dry one, finishing 1.92 inches below average.

July brought two rare tornadoes. The summer months produced a total of 51 days of 90-degree heat. We were sweating, as heat index values climbed into the 100s on some days. The hottest temperature recorded was 99 degrees back on Aug. 26. While August was a wet month for us, finishing 1.61 inches above average, September saw a lack of rain in North Alabama.

September produced 10 days of 90-degree heat and drought conditions started to develop. October finished 3.10 inches below average on rainfall and November, 2.25 inches below. The drought conditions worsened.

More rain fell in December, which is the wettest month of the year on average in Huntsville. The city recorded more than five inches of rain but still fell a bit below average. The month ended with a wintry mix of rain and snow on Dec. 29.

In total, there were 17 tornadoes in North Alabama in 2023. This was above the 10-year average of 12.8 tornadoes.