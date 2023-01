A *TORNADO WATCH* is in effect for the Tennessee Valley until 1 pm.

TORNADO WATCH 17 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIBB BLOUNT CALHOUN CHEROKEE CHILTON COLBERT COOSA CULLMAN DEKALB ETOWAH FAYETTE FRANKLIN GREENE HALE JACKSON JEFFERSON LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE MADISON MARION MARSHALL MORGAN PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON TENNESSEE: LINCOLN, MOORE, & FRANKLIN

Stay tuned to The Weather Authority for the latest severe storm updates.