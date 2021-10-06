Tornado Watch Issued Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee until 10 pm. This includes Limestone, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Madison, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Etowah, and Cherokee counties in North Alabama and Giles, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for rotating storms capable of severe weather, including tornadoes. Keep up to date with the weather this evening using NOAA Weather Radio, Live Alert 19, and tuning to News 19 on your TV.
