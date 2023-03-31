A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch has been issued for Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties in Alabama until 1 a.m. Saturday. This is a step above a regular Tornado Watch. There are also counties in southern middle Tennessee in this watch. This means conditions are favorable for severe storms that could produce tornadoes. Stay alert to changing weather conditions and make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings. Do not rely solely on outdoor sirens as they are meant to be heard outdoors. Mobile homes are not safe in tornadoes. Please have a plan in place to seek sturdy shelter before a warning is issued. This watch will likely get extended as the night wears on. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track this system.

