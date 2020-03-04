Tornado shredded parts of Nashville, but not the hearts of residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Strong winds ripped through one of Nashville's most popular neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

Many residents left their homes to pick up the bricks and debris off the ground. Expect more of that to happen again Wednesday morning.

Remembering 'The Basement East'

Many people were in disbelief less than 24 hours after a deadly tornado touched ground. Some people stood around to reminiscence over some of their favorite places that were destroyed.

"It felt good walking in," said Nashville resident Colton Ford, "as soon as you walk in it was somewhere you wanted to be on Friday nights."

But now much of Nashville will mourn the loss of lives, homes and landmarks after Tuesday's storms. The Basement East is one of them.

"It's sad because it's one of the best small, under a thousand seat clubs in the area," said Ford. "It's a real loss for us, especially the rock community."

The tornado killed at least two dozen people across Tennessee

A twister ripped the Five Points neighborhood in half.

"This house is fine," said Nashville resident William Sims, "but this concert venue is gone."

People living here say the storms came in so fast, they had little to no time to get to safety.

"I didn't really know the storm was that serious," said Sims. "I woke up at like 3:00 am. I don't know why I woke up. I just kind of heard some noises - didn't really think much of it - and went back to bed."

And while one side of the street looks like a war zone. The other side is nearly unscathed.

You can volunteer and help families in your neighborhood too

"From one day it's bright and beautiful and the next day it's just constantly destroyed," said Nashville Resident Bella Mazzola.

People weren't just walking around site seeing, they had their gloves on, bags in their hands, eager and ready to help out where they can.

"It's really unbelievable," Said Mazzola. "My friend Samuel was saying it looks apocalyptic. It's just crazy that something like this could happen, but it's really great to see so many people come out and help out cause this is our home. You know - we need to rebuild it."

Cleanup efforts could take a while to complete

Mazzola and her friends brought a barrel to help homeowners haul and pick up any scraps - and with neighbors helping neighbors - they will rebuild.

Governor Kay Ivey declared an emergency and sent the National Guard to Putnam County, Tennessee to help with search-and-rescue efforts. At least 18 people died in Putnam County alone with dozens more still missing.