Tornado relief arrives in Nashville suburb

Volunteers show up at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ to help unload a disaster relief truck on Tuesday afternoon.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - After a devastating evening, help is arriving in Nashville neighborhoods slammed by an early morning tornado.

Two faith leaders from Decatur will be spending the next few days volunteering in the Volunteer State.

In Mt. Juliet east of Nashville, a neighborhood hit hard by Tuesday morning's tornado, help is now arriving by the truckload.

“When we called them this morning around 9 o'clock, they said they were ready to send the truck whenever we were ready,” Blaine McKinney from Mt. Juliet Church of Christ said.

Good help was easy to find at the church on Tuesday afternoon. Families arrived eager to help unload a massive donation from Churches of Christ Disaster Relief.

“We go ahead and start getting our resources ready before the event is even over,” Michael said.

As Cody Michael was in Decatur preparing to load his trailer, his dad who's a truck driver was about to head into Nashville as the horrible storm was moving in.

“He slowed his 18-wheeler down to about 45 miles an hour to miss the storm and came in about five minutes after it came through,” Michael said.

By Tuesday afternoon, Michael and his crisis team from Decatur Church of Christ made it to the Nashville suburb.

“We'll be here today, we'll be here tomorrow, we may be here into Thursday,” Michael said. “Then we'll go back home where we've got more people waiting to be extra hands.”

The Mt. Juliet Church will now serve as a supply center for nearby families whose homes were torn apart.

“We want to be the church that can help them do that and we just want to see our community be provided for,” McKinney said.

Volunteers are now pitching in to unload bottled water, tarps, food and cleaning products. Most of it is going right down the road to families in need.

If you’d like to help out the Decatur Church of Christ’s mission, you can find more information on their website.

