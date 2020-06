Officials in Orlando are helping the city recover after a tornado moved through the downtown area last night.

The City of Orlando tweeted out that there is damage in residential areas, but so far no injuries have been reported.

The city also says the American Red Cross, the Orlando Fire Department, and the Orlando Police Department were dispatched.

Storm Update: No injuries have been reported. There is damage to residential areas, please avoid power lines and and downed trees, which may be hiding live wires. American Red Cross, @OrlandoFireDept and @OrlandoPolice has been dispatched. — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 7, 2020