Tornado damages Boaz neighborhood, but not the community’s spirit

BOAZ, Ala. – Sunday’s storm brought severe damage to the neighborhood surrounding Lee Avenue off of Highway 431 in Boaz.

There were many homes destroyed and many things ruined, but what can’t be destroyed is the attitude of this community.







They have really come together and you can tell they are tough.

David Bittinger’s home took a direct hit during the storm. He says he wasn’t afraid.

“I knew I had to do something and it was over before I had time to get scared,” Bittinger said.

Bittinger and his family are all just fine. Their home is a different story.

“Trees started falling like dominoes, so I got everyone inside and we waited it out and then we came outside and this is what we saw,” explained Bittinger.

The destruction left behind is sure to leave a lasting impression on the Bittingers and their neighbors.

Bittinger says they have a lot of work to do but they are thanking God they are alive.

Bittinger has made a different sort of impact during his life, a positive one, on his students.

After the storm he says many students reached out to him just to check in and make sure he was OK.

They were checking up on the teacher who seems to always goes above and beyond.

“To me teaching is a calling, not a profession so I get close to my students, I know what’s going on and I try to recognize and work with them as much as I can,” he said.

13 years ago he even adopted one of his students and her two boys. Now the boys are in high school and his daughter, Lashonda, will graduate this summer with a degree in education.

He says as they move forward from this setback, it will make his family even stronger.

“Being a person of faith, when the adversary throws things at you it can either challenge your faith or make your faith stronger,” he said. “And for us it’s going to make our faith stronger.”