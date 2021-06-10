Local contractors receive Defense Department award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Huntsville companies have been awarded the 2021 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award.

Both Torch Technologies and the MIT Lincoln Labratory’s Huntsville Field Site received the honor.

The award is given by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) and is considered the “most prestigious honor the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) can bestow” to contractors who consistently demonstrate excellence and leadership in the industrial security community.

The award is named in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who served as the first chief to the Unified Office of Industrial Security.

Only 40 facilities out of 12,500 cleared contractors nationwide receive this award each year. The decisions are made based on several criteria, including the overall security program, senior management support, security vulnerability assessments, security education and awareness, the staff’s level of experience, and classified material controls.

Traditionally, these awards are presented at an annual NCMS training seminar, but the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.