Top of the Mountain Café mural pays tribute to servicemen and women

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Top of the Mountain Café unveiled a tribute to servicemen and women Saturday.

Chrissy Coleman has been doing artwork for the café in Morgan City since she moved back to northern Alabama last year.

“The owner’s wife, Mrs. Diane, is a huge supporter of Wounded Warrior’s. So we knew that had to be there, all the branches of the military. We wanted to have the veterans flag– POW, and then after that, we wanted to pay respect to all the fallen officers,” Coleman said.

Coleman added, “In a time where everything is so negative, we just need some positivity. We wanted to show that whether you’re just an American or from the state of Alabama, that we all stand united.”

Owners Larry and Diane Sutton along with Chrissy expressed how proud and honored they were to be American, adding that the mural was to not only show appreciation but to exude a sense of unity for all the men and women who have served.

“If nothing else, even if they’re having a bad day or anything, I want them to drive by and say, ‘You know what, some people appreciate what we’ve done.’ So that’s it, just appreciation,” Coleman said.

“We owe so much to Chrissy. She’s just an awesome person. Now she’s one of the family,” Diane said.

The mural is 66 feet in length and pictures all of the branches of the military, Wounded Warriors, POW and the police and fire department.