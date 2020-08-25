Too soon? Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks’ menus Aug. 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fall lovers rejoice! The Pumpkin Spice Latte is now available at Capital area Starbucks’ locations.
If it feels a little too soon for the fall favorite, you may be right. August 25 is the earliest date the Pumpkin Spice Latte has ever been made available. Last year’s fall menu at Starbucks launched on Aug. 27.
Also available now are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and two themed bakery treats: a pumpkin scone and a pumpkin cream cheese muffin.
The PSL, as it’s often referred to, has been a popular item for nearly two decades with an intense following of loyal fans. Starbucks has sold more than 400 PSLs since the drink’s introduction 17 years ago, according to CNN.
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte may however, have a little competition this year. Competitor Dunkin’ Donuts rolled out its fall menu on Aug. 19 with its very own PSL beverage, available hot or cold, for the first time ever.
