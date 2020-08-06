Toney’s Volunteer Fire Department is hiring

TONEY, Ala. – The Toney Volunteer Fire Department is looking to hire.

The FD is hiring Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians, and other administrative functions. Applicants must be 18 years or older.

They say no prior training or knowledge is required and all equipment and training are provided.

Interested individuals can fill out the application here: https://www.toneyfire.com/recruitment

The department says the hiring process is usually completed within 4-6 weeks.

