Toney house ‘a total loss’ after Monday morning fire

TONEY, Ala. — A house in Toney has been deemed “a total loss” after a fire ravaged the residence on Monday morning.

According to Toney Volunteer Fire and Rescue (VFD), officials responded to the fire at 9:22 a.m. at 1983 Grimwood Road.

Authorities reported flames showing from the outside of the house and it took 45 minutes and approximately 10,000 gallons of water to get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported from the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Toney VFD was assisted by volunteer fire departments from Hazel Green, Meridianville, Bobo, and Harvest, along with HEMSI and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.