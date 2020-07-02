Tommy Tuberville campaign bus fire shuts down portions of I-59 in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A political tour bus caught on fire on I-59 in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bus, decorated with Tommy Tuberville campaign graphics.

Authorities said the driver of the bus was not injured. Tommy Tuberville was not on board the bus at the time.

The northbound lane of I-59 was shutdown.

The Tuberville campaign released a statement about the fire:

Coach Tuberville’s candidacy has obviously caught fire with voters…and our bus has, too. We are thankful that no one was hurt in the incident and for the remarkable first responders who assisted immediately. The fire occurred on a test drive shortly after maintenance. Paul Shashy, campaign manager