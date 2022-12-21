LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering around outside a Lafayette motel.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the motel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.

She said when officers entered the motel, they located the child who was wearing only a t-shirt.

The child’s body was covered with bumps and her bottom covered in dried feces, Green said.

Officers placed the child in a cruiser so she could warm up while they looked for her parent(s).

Police searched the motel knocking on doors but were unable to locate anyone who knew the child, Green said.

She said more than two hours passed and while police were still on scene, the child’s mother arrived and told officers she left the girl in the care of a friend, but that the friend had to leave for an appointment.

Green said the mother could not name the friend, give a description of the friend or give police an address for the friend.

Cheyenne Johnson, 28, of Lafayette was taken into custody and charged with one count of child desertion.

When DCFS responded, the child was released to a relative’s care, Green said.