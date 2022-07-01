FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – A Tennessee sheriff’s office employee is facing charges after a domestic incident Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they were called to the Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) to investigate a domestic assault involving a TPD employee.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that during their investigation they found evidence that a domestic assault had occurred at 8 a.m. at a home on Water Tank Road.

Jacob Durm, an employee of the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment.

Durm was taken to the Franklin County Jail with a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to be in Franklin County General Session Court on August 15 at 8 a.m.