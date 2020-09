MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a single-engine plane went down while trying to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Sunday night.

The call came in at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. The plane took down power wires as it landed, knocking out power to customers in the area.