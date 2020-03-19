TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls stores closing for two weeks

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a T.J. Maxx store as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The parent company of TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls said Thursday it was closing all of its stores in the United States for two weeks.

TJX Companies Inc. said it also was closing stores in Canada, Europe, and Australia because of uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Online stores and distribution centers also would be closed.

The company, which also owns Sierra and Homesense stores, said employees would still be paid.

The company said it also was taking steps to strengthen its balance sheet, including evaluating the company dividend program, reviewing operating expenses and reducing capital expenditures.

“We consider the actions that we announced today as just prudent steps we are taking to further strengthen our financial liquidity and flexibility during this uncertain environment,” TJX CEO and President Ernie Herrman said in a statement.